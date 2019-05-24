‘What nightmares are made of.’ Florida trappers battle hissing gator caught in a sewer

Screengrab

A good-sized alligator got yanked out of a roadside sewer in Cape Coral, Florida, earlier this week.

Needless to say, the reptile wasn’t happy about it.

The Cape Coral Police Department Tweeted out an eight minute bodycam video of the intense and frightening wrangling effort.

“This is what nightmares are made of,” the agency wrote of the May 15 incident. “ Walking down the road and you hear hissing coming from the sewer. You go and look and behold, an alligator.”

A trapper, with the help of another man in a fluorescent vest, gets to work. He removes the grate, then takes a snaring tool, basically a noose attached to a pole, to pry the gator by its jaws from its underground hiding place.

The gator moves its head wildly and hisses loudly above the din of traffic.





Once on the surface, it furiously thrashes about and twists its body, attempting a death roll, a spinning maneuver to subdue prey.

The trapper sits on its back, calmly closes the jaws and wraps tape around its mouth.

I just uploaded “Alligator In Sewer” to #Vimeo: https://t.co/MIlTy5xQNK — Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) May 17, 2019

“Want to pet him?” says the man in the vest to the cop with the camera. “C’mon, he’s nice and friendly.”

Nervous laughter.

The trapper holds the gator’s foot so he doesn’t roll and then asks for assistance from the cop.

“Grab hold real tight. That way he doesn’t eat us,” the trapper says. “He’s got power.”

The gator was measured, and the big guy clocked in at seven foot, five inches.

“That’s better than coffee,” says the cop, referring to all the excitement.

The gator is then loaded onto a truck. Its fate is unknown.