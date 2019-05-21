‘These weren’t your average intruders.’ Bears leave trail of destruction for Florida family

The Collier County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home May 20, 2019, to find that a family of bears had attacked a truck. Collier County Sheriff's Office

After hearing a honking horn and doors slamming, a family in Southwest Florida called the sheriff’s office to check it out.

Cops said what they found was surprising.

“These weren’t your average intruders,” the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Deputies and the Aviation Unit responded and discovered a family of bears outside the home. At least one of the bears had entered the truck and did a significant amount of damage to the interior.”

According to the department, a call came in at about 11:45 p.m. Monday reporting the noises outside the home in the 4600 block of 32nd Avenue Southeast in Golden Gate Estates, near Naples.

“They were afraid someone was trying to break in or lure them outside,” the department said.

After deputies arrived, “the bears left the area“ and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was contacted.