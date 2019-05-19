He escaped from the cops, then gave himself a quick makeover. It didn’t work

Issac Woodard Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man escaped from officers, cut his hair and shaved to change his appearance and avoid capture, the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office said.

It didn’t work.

He’s now charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.

It all started about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when 20-year-old Issac Woodard was stopped in the Fort Walton Beach area.

It was not clear why he was originally stopped, but the sheriff’s office said Woodard “escaped the first time after suddenly fleeing and scaling multiple fences.”

Then about three hours later, he was spotted again “this time WITHOUT his dreadlocks or facial hair,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Deputies were able to recognize him anyway, and took him into custody — even though he tried to take off again, the sheriff’s office said.

Woodard, the department said, “ran because he thought he had violated a previous bond.”

As for changing his appearance, the department said: He tried “to throw off deputies. The strategy failed.”