Florida man arrested for playing basketball naked. He told cops he had a good reason

Jordon Anderson

Wonder how Dwyane Wade would weigh in on this argument.

A Florida man was arrested on an indecent exposure charge after he was spotted playing basketball in the nude at a public park.

The incident went down on Sunday at around 7:30 p.m., according to an arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. A worker with Candy Land Park in Longwood called authorities after spotting a naked man walking around.

Responding officers found Jordon Anderson on the basketball court shooting hoops.

When asked why he was in his birthday suit, as per the report, the suspect said that playing basketball without any clothes “enhances his skill level.”

The 29-year-old unemployed man was arrested on a charge of “indecent exposure of sexual organs” and taken to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on $500 bond.





Alcohol and drugs were not involved, said the affidavit.