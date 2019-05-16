Florida
UF students robbed at gunpoint in South Africa, reports say
A group of University of Florida students were robbed at gunpoint in Pretoria, South Africa, reports say.
According to WFTS, the 19 students and three staff members, who were on a three-week scholarship trip, were followed by six gunmen while they commuted on a bus.
When they got to their destination — a school they were visiting — “the gunmen followed them into a kindergarten classroom” and then ambushed them.
None of the students or faculty members were injured. Fox News reported that one local was grazed by a bullet while another was pistol-whipped.
According to the Independent Florida Alligator, the university is working on providing “treatment for emotional damage.”
