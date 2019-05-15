Did this Miller Lite truck have too much beer? Because it crashed right through a diner

Beer truck accident in Zellwood

Free beer for everyone?

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a call Tuesday about a situation at Zellwood Country Kitchen, in Zellwood, Florida, north of Orlando.

A Miller Lite beer truck crashed into the place.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Vehicle vs. Building at 2651 N Orange Blossom Trail. 4-5 feet of intrusion into the building. Diner has been evacuated, no injuries. Building Department requested. pic.twitter.com/RzFubdbT8E — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 14, 2019

“Vehicle vs. building at 2651 N Orange Blossom Trail. Four to feet of intrusion into the building,” read the OCFR’s tweet with a picture of the fizzy collision. “Diner has been evacuated, no injuries.”

The driver was identified by the Florida Highway Patrol as 34-year-old Lamont Loving.

FHP officials said that the man parked the vehicle and was about to unload the alcohol from inside the trailer when the truck began to move.

Loving was able to jump out but the truck kept moving, right into the diner.

“He looked devastated, I feel bad for him,” owner Stella Cho told MyNews13. “He was apparently running after the truck as it was coming in here.”

She added that the diner had just closed and only two customers were left in the place .

Pictures show the structural damage, with bricks scattered about as well as large puddles of beer in the parking lot.

The diner will be closed until the damaged structure gets the OK from the Orange County Building Department.