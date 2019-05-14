Tiger Woods is hit with a wrongful death lawsuit by late bartender’s family

After ‘dark times’ during recovery, Tiger Woods aims for fifth Masters win Describing his comeback from back issues as a "miracle," Tiger Woods is healthy again and will compete for his fifth Masters win starting Thursday at Augusta National. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Describing his comeback from back issues as a "miracle," Tiger Woods is healthy again and will compete for his fifth Masters win starting Thursday at Augusta National.

As he said after accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House earlier this month, Tiger Woods knows well about the down times.

“You’ve seen the good and bad, the highs and the lows, and I wouldn’t be in this position without your help,” Woods said after President Donald Trump placed the award around the athlete’s neck.

“I’ve battled, I’ve tried to hang in there, to comeback to play the great game of golf again. I’ve been lucky enough to do it again.”

Woods’ luck has changed. Again.

According to a new lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County, the pro golfer is being sued in a wrongful death lawsuit for allegedly allowing an employee of his Jupiter, Florida, restaurant, The Woods, to get behind the wheel after drinking on Dec 10, 2018.

Nicholas Immesberger‘s family claims the 24-year-old bartender was allowed to stay at the restaurant after his shift and drink “to the point of severe intoxication” before he set out in car and ended up in a one-person, fatal rollover.

The New Jersey native’s alcohol level was .256, more than triple the legal limit.





Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman, a manager at The Woods, is also named as a defendant.

The golfer should have known that Immesberger, who apparently had a drinking problem, was “habitually addicted to the use of any or all alcoholic beverages and/or was a habitual drunkard,” says the lawsuit.



