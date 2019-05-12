What did he get when Mother’s Day shopping for his wife of 64 years? Carjacked, cops say

An 88-year-old Florida man said he was carjacked while out buying pajamas for a Mother’s Day present for his wife of 64 years.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said a witness recognized a man getting out of the car, and he might be called “Allen,” “Killa,” or “Killer.”

Deputies said they found the car less than a mile away from the robbery. But they’re still looking for the man who took it on Thursday.

The senior citizen, identified by Tampa television station WFTS as Robert Rodriguez, said before he could get out of his car at the Bealls store on U.S. 19 in Bayonet Point, a criminal put a pistol on him and wanted his wallet. Eventually, the robber pushed him down and took the keys to his Buick, according to the sheriff’s office.





Rodriguez at first pretended not to understand the robber, and that’s when he took the car.