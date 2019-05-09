K-9 takes down man who cops say stole a truck and led them on pursuit, video shows

K-9 Duder apprehends grand theft auto suspect after chase Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives pursued Daniel Bolden after he was found driving a stolen vehicle. After the chase, Bolden pulled the pickup truck off the road and fled on foot. K-9 Duder caught up and apprehended him. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives pursued Daniel Bolden after he was found driving a stolen vehicle. After the chase, Bolden pulled the pickup truck off the road and fled on foot. K-9 Duder caught up and apprehended him.

Duder didn’t hesitate when his partner gave him the cue to take down a “criminal.”

The K-9 sprinted into action, running ahead of his human counterpart, and had his jaws locked on Daniel Bolden’s leg until he was given the OK to let go, video shows.

On Thursday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office released the dramatic body-cam video of how Duder and Bolden came together on an April afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said detectives stopped Bolden, 43, on April 30 because he was driving a 2004 white Ford 150 pickup truck that was reported stolen.

But Bolden “decided not to comply with the detectives and fled in the stolen vehicle and a pursuit was initiated,” the department said in a social media post.

During the pursuit, detectives deployed stop-sticks, which flattened three of the truck’s four tires.

Video shows most deputies following the speeding truck, which swerved from side to side, often driving on the side of the road. A helicopter assisted the deputies in the pursuit

About four minutes after the pursuit began, the truck crashed into a fence, the video shows. The sheriff’s office said deputies told Bolden to stop or the K-9 would be released.

A deputy can be seen assisting the dog over the fence. The dog is then turned loose. By the time the deputy gets to Bolden, he is on the ground screaming. The officer shouts, “Get on your stomach!”

Deputy’s cuff Bolden and give Duder a pat on the head.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bolden was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence, criminal mischief, burglary, grand theft auto and two counts of petit theft.

“Moral of the story,” the department said in a post. “Don’t run.…Air-One will find you and the K-9s will catch you.”