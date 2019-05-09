Florida sheriff’s office after gator’s death roll: ‘Just another day in paradise, huh?’

Gator does death roll during wrestling match with Florida deputies Gator is no match for Florida deputies: Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies wrangled a 9-foot male gator that took up residence in front of a home in Golden Gate, east of Naples May, 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gator is no match for Florida deputies: Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies wrangled a 9-foot male gator that took up residence in front of a home in Golden Gate, east of Naples May, 9, 2019.

This nine-foot alligator was in no mood to be bothered by the sheriff’s deputies trying to remove him from his comfortable perch.

But the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the gator had to go because it was in a residential area of Golden Gate — a community in Southwest Florida — not far from kids waiting at a bus stop to go to school.

Instead of going easily, the alligator did the “death roll,” a spinning maneuver gators use on their prey, video the sheriff’s office posted to social media shows. But the deputies knew better and managed stay back as the gator spun furiously.

Pictures show a deputy wrangling the gator and eventually loading it on the back of a truck.

“No one was injured during the wrestling match,” the department posted. “Just another day in paradise, huh?”