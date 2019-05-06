‘That is crazy!’ Watch a great white shark casually approach a boat in Florida

Great white shark

The folks at Hot Spots Fishing Charters had quite an adventure on Saturday.

The charter boat company, headquartered in Pensacola, in the Florida Panhandle, took out a group who got some unexpected company.

On Facebook, Hot Spots posted video of a brief yet highly exciting run-in with a great white shark about 10 miles off the coast of Pensacola Beach.

The beast got perilously close.

“Aw, dude, look at him turn to us,” says one man as it approaches. “That is crazy!”

Boat captain Tyler Massey told the Pensacola News Journal that the vessel followed the shark around for about five minutes, when he suddenly “just kind of swam up...then “hung out.”





Estimated to be about 10 feet long, the fish did not seem threatening, just curious, said Massey.

“He wasn’t aggressive, he didn’t seem interested in anything we were doing,” Massey said. “He was just cruising.”