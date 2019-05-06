‘There’s no stupidity charge?’ Wife’s gun accidentally fires in Publix, shoots husband

Archivo/Miami Herald

Publix’s motto is “Where shopping is a pleasure.”

On Sunday, it was anything but at one Florida location.

A store in Land O’Lakes became a crime scene after a shopper accidentally discharged a gun.

According to a Facebook post from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Publix provided surveillance video showing how a man got shot at the cash register.

Investigators say the video shows the the victim checking out at the cash register with his wife, a concealed carry permit holder.

His wife had a “Derringer 2-shot” handgun in her purse, which she placed on the counter.

The bag fell on the floor and the gun went off. The victim”immediately flinched” and fell to the ground.

“Through the investigation, it appears that the gun fired when the purse fell to the ground and a bullet struck the victims lower right shin,” read the agency’s post. “The gun was located inside the wife’s purse and a hole was discovered in the side of the purse.”

The victim is in stable condition and no criminal charges are expected, concluded the post.

Some commenters were outraged that the woman brought a dangerous weapon into the market and that she should not have had it safely tucked away in a holster, if she did. And why didn’t it have the safety on?

“Do you really mean to tell me that a person gets shot in a public place for no reason and no criminal charges are made? That is just idiotic. If a gun carrier can’t responsibly have a gun then they should lose the privilege,” complained one.

“And this is one of MANY reasons ladies should not carry in a purse; a holster on your body only,” ·replied another.

“There’s no stupidity charge?”

Yet another poster viewed the situation how the sheriff’s office did.

“So much ignorance in the comments section on this post. My goodness. Accidents happen, people.”