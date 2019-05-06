High-speed motorcycle joyride — and the ensuing impact — all captured on helmet cam

Helmet cam shows motorcyclist speeding past Florida deputies before crashing The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in Florida released motorcycle helmet cam video from a crash earlier this year that shows a motorcyclist taunting deputies, weaving through traffic, and speeding before crashing into a vehicle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in Florida released motorcycle helmet cam video from a crash earlier this year that shows a motorcyclist taunting deputies, weaving through traffic, and speeding before crashing into a vehicle.

Florida man Ryan Decubellis felt the need for speed earlier this year, and his story doesn’t have a happy ending.

The 21-year-old motorcycle rider conveniently wore a helmet cam to show just how fast he was perilously zig-zagging through the traffic lanes in Clearwater around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 30.

According to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Decubellis was on U.S. 19 going way over the speed limit of 55 mph.

The video released by the department shows the man, who was out riding with four other motorcyclists, zoom past two police cruisers going northbound on his 2017 Suzuki. You can hear the sound of the revving engine as the bike accelerates.

Seconds later, a 2013 Kia Optima has the misfortune of turning left into Decubellis’ lane just as the speeder approaches. The camera goes dead upon the crash’s impact.

Decubellis was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries; the other driver, 54-year-old Scott Colletti, suffered minor injuries.

The biker later pleaded guilty to reckless driving with property damage, personal injury and no motorcycle charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Investigators say the crash occurred before deputies had an opportunity to initiate a traffic stop or activate their emergency equipment,” reads a report posted on the agency’s Facebook page. “Speed is a factor in this case and charges are pending for Decubellis. The investigation is continuing.”