She fell asleep with a grandchild on her lap. She woke up to a son stabbing her, cops say

Ryan Guenot Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A Royal Palm Beach man broke a tip of a knife off in his mother’s head while stabbing her Friday after, he told detectives, “something in his head told him to kill his mom.”

That’s according to the probable cause affidavit for Ryan Guenot, 30. Guenot didn’t succeed, but still sits in Palm Beach County jail, charged with attempted first degree murder with a deadly weapon.

The PC affidavit says Guenot lives in Royal Palm Beach with his mother, Tina Guenot; a brother, Javier Gallardo; and Gallardo’s daughters, ages 3 and 4. Tina Guenot told police she fell asleep Thursday night with her 3-year-old granddaughter asleep on her lap. She woke up briefly when Ryan Guenot returned from the SunFest music festival around 3 a.m. then went back to sleep.

“Tina went back to sleep and woke up to what felt like punches to her head and she began yelling for Javier to help her,” the report said. “Tina woke up and was bleeding profusely.”

The screaming brought Gallardo, who told police he came out of his room to see his brother on top of his mother as she struggled toward the front door. Their path was marked by her blood. After Gallardo used a headlock to pull his brother off his mother, Ryan Guenot ran out the front door.

At the hospital, Tina Guenot’s injuries were listed as “One laceration wound to the back of the head, three stab wounds to the face, two stab wounds to the chest and one lateral laceration across her neck.

“The tip of a knife was also discovered to be broken off inside Tina’s head as a result of being stabbed.”

Ryan Guenot was taken into custody about three miles away. Before he got informed of his right to remain silent, Ryan Guenot asked about his mother and said he “blacked out” during the attack.

Later during a taped interview, the probable cause affidavit says, Ryan said he was sober and hadn’t been taking any medications. He went to sleep after coming home and woke up “and vaguely remembered grabbing a knife from the kitchen drawer.”

The affidavit reads, “Ryan said everything happened very fast and could not provide details of his actions after grabbing the knife, other than explaining that he proceeded to attack Tina with the goal of killing her. Ryan told me something in his head told him to kill his mom.”

Guenot did five months in prison spanning 2015 and 2016 for grand theft from $300 to $5,000, trafficking in stolen property and giving false information to a pawnbroker.