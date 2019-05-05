Cops to man who used blond wig as disguise: ‘I mean come on man have a little dignity!’

Robert “Bobby” Walls used a wig to disguise himself so that Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies would not recognize him. It didn’t work. Walls, who was wanted on drug charges, was arrested May 2, 2019. Brevard County Sheriff's Office

This Florida man’s attempt of disguising himself with a blond wig in order to get away from law enforcement officers failed miserably.

Not only did he get caught, but he also became the subject of the department’s sarcasm.

“Seriously...You thought that wig would keep the ‘Game Over Task Force’ from recognizing you?” the department said on Facebook.

Robert “Bobby” Walls, 36, was wanted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office as part of drug investigation that lead to arrest warrants for over 100 people. The department’s Game Over Task Force, along with several units, conducted months-long investigation into the distribution of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine. On Wednesday, the department made the announcement and said it was long for dozens of people tied to the ring.

The next day, the Game Over Task Force got a tip that would them to Walls. Agents “were able to confirm that Walls was inside the residence and began to set up a perimeter.”

“Subsequent to their arrival, agents observed a white male subject leave the residence on a bicycle who matched the description of Walls,” the department wrote. “The only exception to the description was that the subject on the bicycle had long blonde hair. Not being fooled by this incredible disguise (insert sarcasm) agents followed the subject and eventually caught up to him on Range Rd.”

Walls was arrested on charges of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, solicitation to sell controlled substance, and unlawful use of a two-way device. He told deputies that “he knew he was wanted and was using the wig as a disguise to avoid arrest.”

“Walls was booked under his real name and the aka of ‘Master of Deception,’” the department said.

The sheriff’s office also offered some advice: “Don’t sell drugs and you don’t have to worry about going to jail...and above all else DO NOT wear a hideous wig while trying to run from the Po/Po on a bicycle. I mean come on man have a little dignity!”