Plane carrying 143 slides off runway into river in Jacksonville. No one killed, sheriff says

A commercial airplane in the St. Johns River off Naval Air Station Jacksonville Friday night. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

A private charter airplane carrying 136 passengers and seven crew members reportedly skidded off the end of the runway at Naval Air Station in Jacksonville Friday night and into the St. Johns River, but no one was killed.

“Every person is alive and accounted for,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The plane was in shallow water.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

Naval Air Station Jacksonville issued a statement Friday night stating that the plane, a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, had slid off the runway into the St. Johns River about 9:40 p.m.

ABC News reported that two people sustained minor injuries. The plane was reportedly operated by the Department of Defense.

“Navy security and emergency response personnel are on the scene and monitoring the situation,” NAS Jacksonville said in the statement.





The plane is owned by Miami Air International, which operates charter flights from Guantanamo to Naval air stations in Jacksonville and Norfolk, Virginia. The flights typically carry members of the military being rotated on or off assignments on the base, family members and VIPs.

In a series of posts to Twitter, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said authorities were working to control jet fuel that had leaked into the water and that his office received a call from the White House.

“All alive and accounted for,” he said in one post. “Our Fire and Rescue teams are family to all.”