‘He wanted a new look’: Alligator seen strolling outside Florida hair salon

An alligator checks out services available at Hair Obsessions Salon in Port Richey. The gator lives in a nearby retention pond. Port Richey Police Department via Facebook

Since alligators are hairless, you can imagine the surprise of patrons at a Florida beauty salon when they saw one strolling up to the door on Tuesday.

A post on the Port Richey Police Department’s Facebook page shows a picture of the little guy on the sidewalk outside the strip mall spot.

“On 04-30-2019 an unexpected guest showed up at Hair Obsessions Salon in Port Richey. However, the guest was not there for a haircut or color,” read the department’s caption. “The gator left his home and wandered up to surrounding businesses.”

Officers assisted the gator in getting back to his home, a retention pond. But before it was wrangled, the gator took temporary residence under a few parked cars.





Facebook commenters saw the humor in the potentially dangerous situation.





“Maybe it just needed a deep conditioning,” wrote one jokester.





“He wanted a new look,” wrote another.





“Maybe the gator just wanted to see how much it’d be to get some beach waves and highlights for the summer.”

“Was she looking for a manicure?”

In all seriousness, some people were duly concerned at the unusual sight.

The salon’s owner, Maria Richards, told the Orlando Sentinel that a frantic passerby called her to alert her to the reptile’s presence and she was “a little scared.”





“I look outside and I see the lady driving away and there’s the alligator!” Richards told the newspaper. “It was tiny, but it looked big in person. Big enough.”