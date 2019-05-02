Video catches Florida man in bonnet hiding 28 cans of baby formula under dress, cops say

Cape Coral cops ask for help finding Florida Publix baby formula thief Police in Cape Coral, Florida, released surveillance video footage showing a suspected thief riding around in a motorized scooter at a Publix and stealing 28 cans of Enfamil baby formula by hiding them under a flowery dress, according to authorities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police in Cape Coral, Florida, released surveillance video footage showing a suspected thief riding around in a motorized scooter at a Publix and stealing 28 cans of Enfamil baby formula by hiding them under a flowery dress, according to authorities.

A Florida man was caught on video hiding stolen baby formula under his dress at a Cape Coral grocery store last week, and he’s suspected of similar crimes at other stores, police said.

Officers responded to the reported theft at a Publix in Cape Coral on Saturday, and were told that a man had been riding a motorized cart around the store around 9:40 p.m. when he grabbed 28 cans of Enfamil baby formula and stuffed them under the long red and purple flowered dress that he was wearing, police said in a news release on Thursday.

He left the Publix without paying for any of the store merchandise hidden beneath the dress, which was worth more than $450, according to police.

The man was also sporting a blue bonnet and white sneakers, police said.

Cape Coral police are asking for any information they can get on the identity of the suspect, who could also be involved in similar incidents in nearby Fort Myers, North Fort Myers, Naples and Punta Gorda, according to authorities.

Master Sergeant Allan Kolak of the Cape Coral Police Department told McClatchy in a phone interview that authorities determined the suspect was a man “based on the information obtained from other agencies and basically the way that he looks.”

“You can actually tell that it does appear to be a male,” Kolak said, pointing to the video and still photos police released.

Cape Coral police released this and other still photos showing the suspect in the grocery store theft, and said they've been working with other area law enforcement agencies in the case.

In the news release, police called the suspect the “blue bonnet baby formula bandit.”

Tips can be submitted by phone at 239-574-3223, online at www.capecops.com/tips or by text message by texting CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637), according to police.