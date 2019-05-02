He has dementia and says the nursing assistant raped him. Sexual assault tests agreed

Guettie Belizaire Brevard County Sheriff's Office

A Melbourne certified nursing assistant had her license restricted this week after an assisted living facility resident accused her of jumping on him and raping him.

Guettie Belizare’s 69-year-old accuser has dementia, according to the Florida Department of Health’s emergency restriction order (ERO).

Belizaire had on only a bra when she was found in his bathroom and the rest of her clothes were in his room at The Brookshire in Melbourne on Dec. 13, 2018.

And results of a sexual assault exam backed him up, the ERO said, resulting in her April 8 arrest on charges of abuse of elderly or disabled adult without great harm and lewd and lascivious molestation of elderly or disabled adult. Belizaire, who turned 40 in the three weeks since, posted $10,000 bond.

Employees couldn’t find Belizaire when they needed her for help with a patient, according to the ERO. And she hadn’t been seen for a while.

As the charge nurse searched, she noticed the light was on in the room of a patient. She went to open the door and found it locked. So, she reached for a key.

“As she opened the door, she heard a door inside [patient’s] room slam,” the ERO reads. “The charge nurse observed that [the patient] was in his bed unclothed from the waist down and his penis was exposed. The charge nurse heard shuffling and saw a light on inside [the patient’s] bathroom. She attempted to open [the patient’s] bathroom door, but Ms. Belizaire had locked herself inside the bathroom.

“Ms. Belizaire opened the bathroom door and she was unclothed except for her bra.”

Melbourne police were called.

The patient “stated that Ms. Belizaire jumped on him and raped him,” the ERO reads. Then, the patient “ stated that he tried to push her off, but he couldn’t.”

Belizaire’s ERO says she is restricted from providing nursing assistance to male patients.

