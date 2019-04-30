A liftgate came loose from a truck, sending bicyclists to a hospital, reports say

How to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists.

Four cyclists were seriously injured after the liftgate came off a vehicle in Port Richey on Monday evening, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.





While the vehicle was going east on Ridge Road, the liftgate fell open and became detached, striking the four bicyclists.

They were taken to Bayonet Point Hospital as trauma alerts, Spectrum Bay News 9 reported. Three other cyclists who were with the group were not struck by the liftgate that fell from a Florida Cancer Specialist tractor trailer, according to Bay News 9.

Port Richey police are investigating the incident, which involved a mobile PET scan vehicle, according to FOX 13.

The driver left the scene, but police later found the driver, according to WTSP.

Port Richey Police Chief Gerard DeCanio told ABC Action News he spoke with the driver of the semi. The driver reportedly told police he was not aware the liftgate was down.

As he continued driving, another person followed the truck to the Florida Cancer Specialists Treatment Center, according to ABC Action News.

“It’s not every day you, first off, a vehicle crash with that many people at one time,” Port Richey Police Capt. Michael Koch told Bay News 9. “And from a projecting objection from a vehicle, it’s just fortunate we don’t have more people injured with the number present.”