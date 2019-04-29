3-year-old found safe after cops say parents didn’t get him medical care

Joshua Mcadams, 27, Taylor Bland-Ball, 22, and Joshua Mcadams, 3 Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

A missing 3-year-old boy was found Monday in Kentucky, the same day the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for the child and his parents.

“He is in need of medical attention, but safe,” the department said on Facebook.

Earlier Monday, the department said it was looking for Joshua Mcadams, Taylor Bland-Ball, 22, and Joshua Mcadams, 27, after deputies say the boy’s parents didn’t take him to the hospital last week for a “medically necessary hospital procedure.”

“The parents have further refused to follow up with the life saving medical care the child needs,” the sheriff’s department said in the earlier Facebook post Monday.

The boy was supposed to be taken to the hospital April 22 for a procedure, but never arrived. His parents could face criminal child neglect charges, the sheriff’s office said. It was not clear Monday if the two had been taken into custody.

The department had asked motorists on Interstate 75 and Interstate 95 to keep an eye out for the threesome, who may have been in a silver 2016 Mazda CX-5 with a Florida tag, DERX82. The sheriff’s office had said that the elder Mcadams was likely armed.