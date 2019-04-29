Florida man didn’t want a rat as a pet, cops say. So he took matters into his own hands

Before acquiring a pet, it may be a good idea to check with the other residents of the house to see how they feel about it.

A Florida man found out this fact the hard way, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a police report, Matthew Allen Drummond was arrested Sunday night at his New Port Richey residence after getting into an argument with his girlfriend’s son.

The report says the 37-year-old Drummond became agitated upon finding out that the son had brought home a pet rat.

The argument soon turned physical, according to the report, which said the suspect touched the 22-year-old in the chest and struck him in the eye “without his consent.”

Police did not release the name of the victim. The man’s injuries were “visible” to responding deputies.

Drummond admitted to placing his hand on the younger man, but did so in self-defense, deputies said.

The electrician also said he didn’t “appreciate” the way the victim was speaking to him and told him to “be a man about the situation.”

Drummond was arrested and charged with felony battery, according to records.

The status of the rat is unknown.