Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old not seen since Saturday

Christie Timeo FDLE

A Bonita Springs 16-year-old girl is the subject of a Missing Child Alert issued Sunday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Christie Timeo is five-foot-three and 135 pounds. She was last seen Saturday in the 11500 block of East Terry Street in Bonita Springs on Florida’s Gulf Coast. She was wearing a red sweater, gray sweatpants and sandals.

Anyone who has any information on where Christie might be should contact FDLE at 888-FL MISSING (888-356-4774) or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or, if in Lee County, 911.