‘It was really scary.’ Florida woman finds an alligator peering into her front window
That was no peeping Tom. That was an alligator peering into a Florida woman’s home
Most of us have seen stray cats stand on their hind legs against our backyard sliding glass doors, imploring us to open up and give them a treat or a rub around the ear.
But an alligator?
That’s almost what happened to a Flagler County woman in Florida’s Palm Coast on Thursday. A 7- to 8-foot alligator strolled along her front porch, stood on its hind legs against her window, and peered into her home, “like a Peeping Tom,” Fox 35 reported.
Donna Heiss posted a video she shot of the encounter to her Facebook page — and, no, she didn’t feed the unexpected guest or rub its knotted head.
Rather, she shared the video publicly because she felt it served as a warning to other Floridians to be careful out there.
“ It is so important that we are aware of what is outside before we open the door,” Heiss wrote in the comments’ thread. “It was really scary. I thought he was going to break the glass.”
A trapper put the gator down because it was “super aggressive.”
