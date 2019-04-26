‘It was really scary.’ Florida woman finds an alligator peering into her front window

That was no peeping Tom. That was an alligator peering into a Florida woman’s home A 7- to 8-foot alligator strolled along Donna Heiss' front porch, stood on its hind legs against her window, and peered into her Palm Coast, Florida home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 7- to 8-foot alligator strolled along Donna Heiss' front porch, stood on its hind legs against her window, and peered into her Palm Coast, Florida home.

Most of us have seen stray cats stand on their hind legs against our backyard sliding glass doors, imploring us to open up and give them a treat or a rub around the ear.

But an alligator?

That’s almost what happened to a Flagler County woman in Florida’s Palm Coast on Thursday. A 7- to 8-foot alligator strolled along her front porch, stood on its hind legs against her window, and peered into her home, “like a Peeping Tom,” Fox 35 reported.

Donna Heiss posted a video she shot of the encounter to her Facebook page — and, no, she didn’t feed the unexpected guest or rub its knotted head.

Rather, she shared the video publicly because she felt it served as a warning to other Floridians to be careful out there.

“ It is so important that we are aware of what is outside before we open the door,” Heiss wrote in the comments’ thread. “It was really scary. I thought he was going to break the glass.”

A trapper put the gator down because it was “super aggressive.”