As his car was being stolen with his child inside, a father shot into the car. It worked

Lamar Thurman in 2017 as he began a 15-month prison stint for carjacking, robbery and aggravated battery on a senior citizen Florida Dept. of Corrections

A father in West Palm Beach fired into a Honda with his 6-year-old son inside to stop a persistent felon from stealing his car, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said. The incident occured Saturday afternoon.

The 6-year-old was unharmed, said PBSO. But the would-be thief, 29-year-old Lamar Thurman, was in critical condition.

Thurman is two and a half months into a three-year post-prison probation after serving 5 months for carjacking without a firearm, aggravated battery on a senior citizen and robbery without a gun. Witnesses told PBSO he jumped into the father’s Honda, which was parked in front of a home in the 3200 block of Roberts Lane, while the father said goodbye to friends.

Friends and father hopped in a car to chase the Honda. Thurman crashed about four miles away, on Loquat Tree Drive in Lantana. The chasing posse got out of its car to rescue the kid.

Suddenly, Thurman worked the car free and took off to the east on Loquat Tree Drive.

The father, PBSO said, “armed with a handgun, shot at (Thurman) in an attempt to stop him from fleeing further with his child in the car. (Thurman) was struck several times and crashed 200 yards down the street.”

PBSO said evidence backed up what witnesses and the father told police, but the incident is still an open investigation.

SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.