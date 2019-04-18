A 300-pound Florida man in boxers was no match for a 65-year-old woman with a baseball bat

A 300-pound man in his underwear was no match for a 65-year-old woman armed with a baseball bat.

Not when the woman was a high school softball player — and still a feisty slugger.

In a video broadcast by WGFL CBS 4, Clarese Gainey told of how she saw a hefty 36-year-old Antonio Maurice Mosely trying to break into her car parked outside her Gainesville home on Sunday.

As Mosely tugged at the lime-green car door and pounded on its window in an attempt to break in, according to Alachua County deputies, Gainey said, “I grabbed my bat and I braced myself. I eased the door open.”

The barely dressed Mosely saw Gainey and charged at her, she told reporters.

And then ... “I took that bat and hit him upside the head like pi-yah!

“He said ‘Ow!’” Gainey said, smiling.

Clarese Gainey, 65, shows WGFL CBS 4 reporters how she used a baseball bat to fend off accused burglar Antonio Mosely on April 14, 2019, in this screengrab. Screen grab WFGL CBS 4

Mosely was tracked down by a K9 and found hiding inside a mobile home nearby — this time wearing pants.

Gainey identified Mosely and quipped that it was good for Mosely that she didn’t have a gun because she would have shot him, WMC Action 5 News reported. “This right here,” she said clasping her trusty bat, “is my gun.”

Antonio Maurice Mosely’s booking photo on burglary charges on April 14, 2019. Alachua County Jail

Mosely, who was previously charged with passing a forged document on April 5, according to court records, was booked into Alachua County Jail on Sunday on two counts of burglary — one of a dwelling, the other of an unoccupied vehicle — and drug possession. Detectives say he was found with cocaine. Bond on those charges is $15,000. He’s also being held on $5,000 bond on the earlier charge.