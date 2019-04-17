Lisa Shannon

April 15 is a stressful day.

It’s the deadline to file your taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

But one Florida woman took it to whole other level on Monday.

According to a police report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Lisa Shannon was arrested on a charge of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm after an argument with her husband over their taxes.

The report said deputies responded to the estranged couple’s Lake Worth home and found 61-year-old Ralph Shannon lying in the driveway, bleeding profusely and asking for help.

“She shot me, [we’re] going through a divorce and she shot me,” Ralph Shannon told deputies before being taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Deputies interviewed the Lisa Shannon who said the argument began because the couple, who had been married since 2001, could not agree on how to finalize their tax paperwork. The Shannons are selling the house, the report said, and the suspect said her husband was “antagonizing” her, demanding she get repairs done so that they could sell it.





The verbal argument soon turned physical, Shannon told deputies, after she said Ralph “smirked” and “chest bumped” her. Soon after the 55-year-old told authorities she “snapped” and went to retrieve her gun, a .38 Special Smith & Wesson revolver.

Two neighbors who live across the street witnessed the shooting and the gun was recovered at the scene. One neighbor said that she witnessed Lisa Shannon shoot Ralph Shannon in the back as he walked down the driveway, and then again when he was on the ground.

The other neighbor said he heard a “loud pop,” walked outside and saw Lisa Shannon standing over her husband and shoot him. Both said they had heard yelling and screaming coming from their house in the past.

Lisa Shannon was booked into jail, where she remained held without bond Wednesday.