A ‘Beauty & the Beast’ bar is opening at Disney. What will it mean for kids?

Grand Floridian Resort in Walt Disney World.

It’s a tale as told as time.

And now it’s the theme of a new bar.

We’re talking, of course, about “Beauty & the Beast.”

Walt Disney World has announced it is planning to open a ‘B&B’ inspired space at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

The venue’s signature bar will “glow from the light of a magnificent gold chandelier that takes its inspiration from Belle’s flowing ball gown, with subtle nods to the Beast’s magical rose.”

There will also be a formal library area showcasing “classical baroque designs,” enchanted forest-esque like garden room and “whimsical” outside patio reminiscent of the Beast’s castle.

The new space replaces Mizner’s Lounge and Commander Porter’s menswear shop next door, and is set for a fall opening.

“The enchanting lounge will celebrate the magic and romance of the popular Disney live-action movie,” according to the Disney Parks blog. “With charm and elegance to be found around every turn, this quaint bar and lounge will be the place where you can put our service to the test.”

On its Instagram page, the Grand Floridian posed a question to followers, “What’s everyone’s views on the plans to turn #miznerslounge and #commanderporters into a #BeautyAndTheBeast themed lounge?”

Comments were a mixed bag.

While some people were enthusiastic about the new venture (it received 280 likes in roughly 24 hours), the majority of people weighing in liked low key Mizner’s and wanted everything to stay as is.

“Mizner’s was one of the greatest hidden treasures of Disney and will be sorely missed,” complained one poster.

“Nope, doesn’t fit. I don’t think anyone has said to themselves, ‘You know what? I really want a glass of wine in a B&B setting.’”

“Kind of sad for the change.”

“The Grand Floridian is perfect the way it is: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

“Belongs at Epcot!”





“Eh.”

Kids are welcome at the as-yet-unnamed new site, a Disney spokeswoman says, just not at the actual bar.