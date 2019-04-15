‘I can’t run or move fast enough’: Elderly woman imprisoned by hawk outside home

A hawk perches atop a for sale sign outside the former Jocks & Jills Sports Grill on Sheraton Drive Thursday morning. jvorhees@macon.com

June Miller feels like a prisoner in her own home.

The Florida woman doesn’t have agoraphobia, a fear of open places, and there’s nothing physically wrong with her.

Miller’s problem is a hawk. Its nest is perched on top of her second-floor bay window.

The 91-year-old retiree told News 6 in Orlando that she first noticed it the hawk’s nest in December at her house at Pelican Bay Golf Community in Daytona Beach.

“I can’t go out my back door. I can’t go out my front door. I can’t even sit on my driveway in my garage,” she said. “It is a huge nest. And he’s being very aggressive. I can’t run or move fast enough.”

Past interactions have proven painful. She told the station she was attacked three separate times. The bird swooped in on her head, leaving scars. It has also slammed against her windows.

Miller is desperate.

“If the babies are in it, take them with them. I just want help,” she said.





A spokesman for Pelican Bay Golf Community told the Miami Herald that he wasn’t surprised about the situation.

“There’s a lot of wildlife on this property,” he said. “Hawks, eagles, lots of different stuff lives out there.”

He suggested the resident call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to get a permit approved to get a professional out there and remove it.