Alligator startles a woman fishing at a Florida park. She did manage to get photos, though
Even alligators need to take a rest sometimes.
But when they do it on a public beach, that’s when people break out their cellphone cameras and start posting away on social media.
Such was the case last weekend when Lisa Powell Niemiec spotted the gator chillin’ at the shoreline of St. Andrews State Park in Panama City Beach on April 6.
Niemiec was out fishing when she saw the gator in the choppy waters. “I think he was tired because of the current in the pass,” she told the Panama City News Herald.
She posted four pictures on Facebook and the post has been shared nearly 8,000 times in a week.
Despite the distraction, Niemiec told a Facebook friend she still managed to catch some mackerel.
St. Andrews State Park does have a freshwater pool that gators favor over saltwater — it’s even called Gator Lake at St. Andrews and it has been there since the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredged the St. Andrew channel between 1933 and 1934, the park said on its website.
No word on whether this toothsome swimmer came from the lake.
