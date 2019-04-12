Florida cops show their humorous side after finding an alligator outside the jail

A Florida jail has a little extra security these days.

Not the human kind.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office shared a picture of a sizable alligator on the grounds of the South County Jail in Frostproof. The snap was taken by Detention Deputy Edwin J. Rodriguez, whose caption read, “It’s going to be a good day. We have a big dog watching the back fence lol.”

The agency is asking for the public's help in writing an additional caption. Folks were happy to oblige in the comments section.





“Put the ‘guard dog’ on the payroll (feeding) to keep him on the job.”

“Well you have K-9s he could be an A-9 or G-9 — whichever you would want him/her called.”

“I know you’ve heard of the jailhouse rock. But have you heard of the crocodile rock?”

“When Polk County needs a little help, they send in the Gator-aid.”

“Omg...it’s the cops! Maybe if I stay still they’ll think I’m a log!”

In case you were wondering, the sheriff’s office, in a series of humorous hashtags on the post, also announced that they had named the reptile Jay the Alligator (sounds like “jail,” get it?)





“#WeNamedHimJay #JayAlligator #Jailigator #DidHeEscapeOrDoesHeWantIn #WhoKnewYouCouldCheckInOnFBAtJail”

OK, that’s enough alligator jokes for the day.