Drunk Florida man arrested at Olive Garden after eating spaghetti with his hands

Diners exiting a Naples Olive Garden witnessed an unappetizing scene.

According to a police report from the Naples Police Department, officers were dispatched to the restaurant around 3:30 p.m. Sunday about a disturbance. The caller reported that there was a man asking patrons for money outside the establishment and yelling expletives.

When cops arrived, they encountered a shirtless man sitting outside on a bench shoveling spaghetti into his mouth with his hands. The individual, identified as Ben Padgett, smelled like booze, the report said.

The caller, a worker at the eatery named Ronald Worst, told officers that Padgett had been loitering outside, then had come inside and began to cause a scene. Worst told cops that the individual began yelling at him, I could beat your a--,” and asking whether he had male or female sex organs.

Officers asked Padgett what he was doing out there on the bench. According to the arrest report, Padgett would not stop “muttering obscenities” and was placed under arrest for disorderly intoxication.





Before being placed in handcuffs, officers gave Padgett paper towels so that he could clean the pasta off of his face.

While in the back of the patrol car, the suspect began to twist his body violently, kick his legs and smash his head against the metal cage partition, causing his forehead to bleed, said the affidavit.

The 32-year-old was transferred to the Naples Jail Center after the cut on his head was treated at a local hospital.

Padgett was also charged with resisting an officer without violence and released on $2,000 bond.