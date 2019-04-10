Unruly Spirit Airlines passenger caught on video twerking in the aisle

Another day, another unruly passenger on an airline.

Cellphone video, sent by a fellow passenger to aggregation service Viral Hog, captured a woman in the aisle causing quite a scene on a Newark-bound Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando March 27.

According to the poster of the NSFW video, which is now on YouTube, the yet-to-be identified woman had too much to drink and became enraged after being told to power down her cellphone.





“I was on a Spirit Airlines flight to Newark,” reads the caption. “This passenger was intoxicated and upset. The flight attendant commented on turning off her mobile device and she got mad and started yelling.”

The roughly two-minute clip starts with the passenger standing up over her seat and organizing her overhead belongings as two flight attendants stand by looking serious.

The travelers made the mistake of engaging with the woman, who was wearing a jean jacket and black mini-dress.

Off camera, you can hear a man scream, “Leave, please!”

A woman yells, “You’re so proud to be trashy.”

Then a different man says, “You’re on my Snap now! Thank you next!” referring to the social media app Snapchat.

The woman doesn’t appear to care that her meltdown is being caught on video.

“Do something! Do something!” she screams, apparently wanting to start something. “Come fight me!”





At one point, she lifts her skirt and twerks (this part is blurred out).

She then brings her mother into the argument, even though it doesn’t appear her mother is there.

“My mother makes more [bleep] money than you!” she rants at no one in particular.

The flight attendants eventually escort her to the door and she departs to cheers.

Spirit did not respond to a request for comment.