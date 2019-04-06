‘Don’t f--- with me.’ Orlando cat lover uses gun to defend right to feed hungry strays

Lisa Saunders was arrested by Orlando Police on Thursday after she threatened a woman who complained about her feeding of stray cats, according to an arrest affidavit. Orange County Jail

An Orlando cat lover revealed her claws and wound up in jail this week after police said she pulled a gun on someone who had repeatedly complained that she was feeding stray cats in her neighborhood.

Lisa Maureen Saunders, 55, was arrested Thursday after threatening a resident of the neighborhood with a black handgun and telling the woman, “Don’t f--- with me.”

Saunders had already been the target of the woman’s calls to police and the Orange County Animal Control about her persistent feeding of strays in the area when the altercation occurred on the morning of March 30, according to an arrest affidavit.

From her porch, the woman spotted Saunders park her silver Nissan Altima in the 22000 block of West South Street and leave loose cat food on the sidewalk, the affidavit states.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The woman, concerned that children in the area could contract “scabies” from the cats, confronted Saunders about her concerns that she had been attracting sick cats to the neighborhood. Animal Control, she said, had placed traps to capture the sick cats, but Saunders fed the cats away from the traps.

Saunders reached for the gun, exited her vehicle and threatened the woman before getting back inside the car and driving away, the affidavit states.

An employee of Dominos Pizza, Saunders was well-known to the woman. She had recently delivered a pizza to the woman’s home, the affidavit states. Saunders’ employer said she had been feeding strays in the surrounding neighborhoods for the past two years.

“Yes, it’s Lisa,” the store manager said, according to the affidavit.

Saunders was booked into the Orange County Jail and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. A judge set her bond at $10,000, according to court records. She requested a public defender.