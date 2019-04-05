Sheriff’s office quickly renames K-9 puppy after they realize he shared name with a Nazi

Scout, nee Rommel

Pro tip: Before you name your dog, you may want to do a quick Google search.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office found this out the hard way.





Early Friday morning, LCSO proudly posted a picture of its new K-9 -- an adorable, 10-week-old bloodhound.

“Meet LCSO’s newest bloodhound,” read the post of the K-9. “Rommel will soon begin his rigorous training to support the community by locating missing persons, fugitives, and evidence. Welcome aboard!”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Eagle-eyed social media users soon were soon commenting that the dog shared the same name as Erwin Rommel, a Nazi general known as Desert Fox.

“Too bad he got named for a Nazi hero,” wrote one. “I find that offensive to me and the dog. We have plenty of American heroes this fine animal could be named after.”

Hours later, LCSO had a new post, carrying the same picture.

The caption explained that the agency had scrapped the name Rommel, which they said was named after a childhood pet of the handler, Master Deputy Mark Meintzschel.

“Knowing that this four-legged public servant belongs to the taxpayers of Lake County and his sensitivity to our veterans, [Meintzschel] immediately renamed him Scout. Thank you to everyone who brought this to our attention and allowing us to correct it right away.”

Although our new bloodhound was named after a childhood pet of the handler, he learned that the name is also tied to a #nazi war criminal. MD Meintzschel immediately rectified the issue by renaming him Scout! Welcome Scout to LCSO! pic.twitter.com/AvBzsDCcRb — LCSO Alerts (@LCSOAlerts) April 5, 2019

While the majority of people seemed pleased about the bloodhound’s moniker do-over, one poster ominously wrote, “I would look into that handler if I was you.”

A call to the sheriff’s office went unanswered Friday afternoon.



