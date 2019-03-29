Florida deputy and police K9 shot by a man fleeing a traffic stop

A Pinellas County deputy and St. Petersburg Police Department K9 officer were shot early Friday morning by a man fleeing a traffic stop, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
The man, 23-year-old Elijah Johnson, then turned the gun on himself, police said.
Johnson was stopped just before 2 a.m. by a deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Joint Violent Crimes Task Force near Third Avenue S and 26th Street S in the Historic Kenwood area of St. Petersburg, police said. Johnson stopped, then fled the scene.
A St. Petersburg police officer and police K9 dog found the car abandoned a block away, at Second Avenue S and 26th Street S, and began tracking the area.
Johnson shot K9 Titan, then fled that scene before shooting at Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Stang, who was in his vehicle at Third Avenue S and 27th Street S.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said it appears Stang was caught by surprise. He didn’t reach for his gun or get on the radio, Gualtieri said.
“Whether the bad guy charged the car and shot or whether he shot at a distance, that’s something the investigation will have to reveal,” Gualtieri said in a news conference from the scene. “I wouldn’t go as far as to say it was an ambush, but it was that type of a situation. It appears he was caught by surprise.”
Johnson was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound near Third Avenue S and 26th Street S, police said.
Stang was shot twice, including once in the shoulder. He is listed in stable condition at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, police said. Titan, the K9 unit, underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition.
“These are always the calls you dread,” Gualtieri said. “The only thing that’d be worse is if he was in worse shape. Thank goodness Sgt. Stang is alive and it looks like he’s going to be okay.”
It appears no deputy or officer fired a weapon, police said, and it is unclear why Johnson was pulled over.
According to Pinellas County Jail records, Johnson has been arrested at least eight times since turning 18 for multiple drug and weapons charges. In 2016, He was arrested in connection with an incident related to celebratory gunfire.
In February, he was charged with possession of ecstasy and marijuana. He was released Feb. 9 from Pinellas County Jail.
An investigation is ongoing.
