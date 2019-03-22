Tailor-made for the Florida Man: a giant cocktail mixing truck roaming Orlando’s roads

If you see a yellow cement truck with a revolving drum shaped like a cocktail mixer driving along Orlando’s roadways, chances are you haven’t had too much to drink.
Though we can’t say that with any certainty, we can explain what you might be seeing starting March 29 and happening a few more times through April 2.
The Scotland-based Monkey Shoulder malt whiskey company has designed a traveling cocktail mixer shaped as a mixing truck to promote its brew. The odd sight debuted at the Arizona Cocktail Week in Phoenix in February.
Now, it’s in Florida because, well, where better to promote an alcoholic beverage than in the state where Florida Man and Florida Woman are supreme?
The Monkey Shoulder Mixer — the liquor company’s whiskey, mint syrup, lemon juice, soda and mint leaves concoction — will serve up its “Mixed Up Monkey” specialty from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 29 and March 30 at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, 1900 E. Buena Vista Dr. in Lake Buena Vista.
Friday’s Monkey Mixer promo that had been scheduled at Twin Peaks in Orlando was canceled, according to Click Orlando.
