Package with 57 pounds of cocaine washes ashore at Florida park. How did it get there?

By Carli Teproff

March 20, 2019 07:27 PM

A package that contained 57 pounds of cocaine washed ashore at the Fort Pierce Inlet State Park on March 20, 2019.
A package that contained 57 pounds of cocaine washed ashore at the Fort Pierce Inlet State Park on March 20, 2019. St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
A package that contained 57 pounds of cocaine washed ashore at the Fort Pierce Inlet State Park on March 20, 2019. St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

The 911 caller reported a “suspicious package” near the shoreline at a Florida state park.

When deputies arrived they determined that the package actually contained 57 pounds of cocaine, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The package, which was wrapped in plastic and rope, showed up at the Fort Pierce Inlet State Park on North State Road A1A Wednesday morning.

In addition to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and U.S. Customs and Border Protection responded.

Bryan Beaty, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the package has “been seized and will be evaluated for any other evidence.”



