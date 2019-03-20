Florida man attacked by a ‘crazy squirrel’ gone nuts. And it was raised by a neighbor

Pythons don’t do it often.





Alligators have tragically done it, but we know to be wary.

But unlike these creatures in the Florida Everglades and waterways, one pesky squirrel in Sarasota County is fighting way above its weight class.

Who knew, in Florida, we have to be on the lookout for attacking squirrels?

According to news reports, and a man with the wounds to prove it, a squirrel “has gone nuts” in the Florida town and, without provocation, attacked and bit the victim on the elbow and scratched him on the arm.

A surveillance video captured the attack.

Robby Armstrong of Sarasota posted this picture of a wound to his arm after a squirrel bit him on March 17, 2019. Robby Armstrong Facebook

“Frickin squirrel attacked me,” Robby Armstrong posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, a day after the rodent bit him. His security cameras caught the attack, one Armstrong said was not unusual in the neighborhood.

The squirrel, which he said was raised by his neighbors when it was a baby and then released, bit other residents. Among the other bite victims of the aggressive rodent: Armstrong’s stepson and adult members of the family that initially cared for it, News Channel 8 reported.

Armstrong had enough, he posted. “I chased him around and shot him with a BB gun about 10 times but he is still alive so be on the lookout for a crazy squirrel.”

On Wednesday, Armstrong told the Miami Herald he was “fine” and that the squirrel “is still roaming around.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “small mammals such as squirrels, rats, mice, hamsters, guinea pigs, gerbils, chipmunks, rabbits, and hares are almost never found to be infected with rabies and have not been known to cause rabies among humans in the United States.”

This squirrel is not rabid, Armstrong said. They can be aggressive when handled or raised by humans. Best to leave them be.