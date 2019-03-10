Mom stabs 11-year-old then drives to the hospital with ‘her dead daughter,’ cops say

A Florida woman was arrested and charged with murder after detectives say she stabbed her 11-year-old daughter to death and then drove her to the hospital.
Rosa Rivera, 28, was being held in the Orlando County Jail Sunday night.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that Rivera showed up at the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies in Orlando with “her dead daughter”
Officers from the Orlando police department officers were able to detain her, the sheriff’s office said.
When Rivera arrived at the hospital, she drove up to the valet station and asked for medical help, WESH2 news reported.
Police told the Orlando Sentinel that Rivera was “argumentative” and produced a knife, the newspaper reported.
It was not immediately clear where or when the child was stabbed.
