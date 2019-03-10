Florida high school baseball coach and his wife fatally electrocuted on field, cops say

A Florida high school baseball coach and his wife were killed Sunday after being electrocuted as they worked on repairing the field from damage left behind by Hurricane Michael, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
A teenager, who was also there as part of a volunteer day, was injured.
The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Liberty County High School in Bristol. The sheriff’s office has not yet named the man and woman killed or the teen injured.
“This at some level touches everyone of us in this county,” said Chief Deputy John Summers. “It’s a terrible tragedy.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Late Sunday, the Tallahassee Democrat reported that it was Corey Crum, the head baseball coach, and his wife Shana Crum who were killed. Their son Chase was injured, the newspaper reported.
Summers said about 30 people, including staff, players and parents, gathered on the field to “get it ready for baseball season.”
The season, according to the school’s website, began in late February and runs through May.
Hurricane Michael slammed into the Panhandle as a Category 4 storm Oct. 10, leaving several counties — including Liberty — decimated.
Summers said they were working on replacing a scoreboard when the electrocution happened.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the students who were on the field were taken to the Liberty County High School gym, where grief counselors would be available.
“Additional School Resource Deputies will be assigned to Liberty County High School tomorrow to support students, parents and staff as possible,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by this tragedy.”
Comments