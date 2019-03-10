Florida roofer accused of take-the-money-and-run scam on seniors and hurricane victims

Jacksonville contractor Roger Van Den Bosch and his roofing company Kinnecorps have survived an F rating from the Better Business Bureau, consumer complaints to media and Van Den Bosch’s arrest on fraud charges.
Now, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody wants a piece of Van Den Bosch and Kinnecorps.
Moody opened National Consumer Protection Week by announcing her office had filed a civil complaint against Van Den Bosch and Kinnecorps that accuses Van Den Bosch of taking money for work he never intended to finish. The suit asks Van Den Bosch pay restitution, civil penalties and forfeiture of money and goods gained from the alleged scam.
“Our Consumer Protection Division is taking action against a shady roofing company scamming seniors and hurricane victims in Florida,” Moody said in a statement. “We will not tolerate unscrupulous contractors preying on Floridians, especially our seniors and those trying to recover from hurricanes.”
Roger Van Den Bosch was arrested Dec. 17 by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on insurance fraud, communications fraud and employee theft charges. He posted $52,509 bond on Dec. 20. That’s not to be confused with the worker compensation fraud charge on which Van Den Bosch arrested in October. Both cases are still pending.
The Better Business Bureau’s entry for Kinnecorps blares seven alerts, including a pattern of complaint from spring 2018 about work not done after payment. When the BBB reached out to Van Den Bosch, he blamed the complaints on former employees trying to smear the company’s name and that most contractors were running behind after 2017 hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
The customer complaints continued to the BBB, however. As for the criminal complaint, it alleges Kinnecorps didn’t have the money to start work when it went looking for business or after taking homeowners’ insurance money. There was a reason for the latter, the Attorney General claimed in court documents.
“Funds spent by [Van Den Bosch] for his personal expenses from the Kinnecorps company bank accounts were not available to be used for Kinnecorps’ legitimate business expenses — such as repairing roofs,” the complaint said.
Also, a clause in Kinnecorps’ contract brutalized consumers by requiring they pay the greater of 30 percent of the insurance proceeds or $3,000 if they canceled the contract after the third business day.
“This penalty provision inhibits consumers from hiring other roofing contractors to perform the needed roofing work,” the complaint states. “This penalty provision also prevents consumers from canceling the contracts or requesting refunds when Defendants fail to perform.”
