Former Bradenton police sergeant targeted at least 150 women for dates or sex, chief says

A former Bradenton police sergeant misused police databases and used other methods to target at least 150 women over the course of about six years for dates or to have sex with them, sometimes while on duty, Chief of Police Melanie Bevan revealed on Thursday.
The former officer, 12-year veteran Leonel Marines, resigned Oct. 30 amid the internal affairs investigation, which is concluded. However, the FBI is investigating whether Marines violated federal laws, Bevan said.
Marines, 36, was using law enforcement databases and then social media, phone calls or visits to the women’s homes to target the women he pursued. At times he was successful, Bevan said, in dating these women.
Internal affairs investigators found that Marines had sex while on duty, one of several findings sustained against him. The incidents go as far back as 2012 — during which time at least one similar complaint was filed against Marines.
A majority of the women Marines targeted were Hispanic, and many did not speak English, according to Bevan.
“As the investigation continued and egregious nature of his actions became more and more apparent, he was ultimately placed on administrative leave without pay and stripped of his badge, guns and uniforms,” Bevan said. “Had Marines not resigned he would have been fired.”
The department began investigating Marines in June 2018 when one of the women and her parents filed a complaint. According to the chief, Marines had a brief encounter with the woman in the parking lot of a local business and then followed her to her parents’ home. He knocked on the door claiming he needed to speak to the younger woman regarding a domestic incident.
Her parents knew that she was not involved in any domestic incident, and immediately questioned his intentions and refused to let Marines speak to their daughter, Bevan said. Marines tried to insist but they refused further and asked for his name and supervisor’s information.
Despite leaving the home without giving that information, the parents immediately called the Bradenton Police Department and spoke to the on-duty watch commander, who was able to identify Marines as the officer in question. But when questioned, Marines gave starkly different account, claiming that he had followed the woman home because of her taillight and that he suspected she was impaired, Bevan said.
“Ultimately, we were able to locate and interview nearly 150 women in association with this case,” Bevan said.
It took five investigators and thousands of hours to mind all the data involved and locate and interview the women.
“Our internal investigation was recently closed with a finding of numerous administrative violations involving gross misconduct to include misuse of criminal justice information, violation of our record security policy and sex on duty,” Bevan said.
The FBI asked police to withhold release of the internal affairs report on Marines, in order to not interfere with its criminal investigation.
Bevan said there may be more victims, which is why police released a photograph of Marines. Anyone with information can call the Tampa office of the FBI at 813-253-1000.
