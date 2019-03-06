‘A couple is only a man and a woman:’ Gay men denied massage at Florida spa

A gay couple who tried to get a massage at a Florida spa were turned away, so did what most people with a beef do these days: They turned to the Internet.
A video posted to Naples resident Michael Lenevosa’s Facebook page shows a confrontation that went down at Joy Feet Spa in that city on Monday.
“My boyfriend and I decided that we wanted to have a relaxing Monday,” writes the Miami native on his post. “When we arrived the manager refused to service us because we are two gay men. He made it clear it had to be a man and a woman. Even after we told him we already paid he still denied us the couples massage. Today my humanity has been tested.”
The clip starts showing what Levenosa, who works in the hotel industry, describes. There is an Asian man behind a counter arguing with two men who speak off camera.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
“I can’t believe we’re actually be discriminated against,” says one man, saying he already paid $109 for the couples massage.
The manager says that the service is only for people of the opposite sex— “A couple is only a man and a woman” — and offers a refund.
A woman, ostensibly another spa worker, giggles in the background.
“We’ve been to many, many massage parlors and they have taken us,” complains the would-be customer. “Why are you denying us? Because we’re gay? ‘Coz we’re both men, correct? Where does it say it in the fine print?”
The worker identifies himself as the manager, then finally says that he will give Garcia and his boyfriend a massage but at “a different price.”
The two men begin to leave in disgust, with one saying, “Minority to minority, this is racist.”
On Joy Feet’s Facebook page, an apology was posted later that day.
“Michael! I would say sorry to you and your boyfriend. I [misunderstood]. Could I do something to make up? I will give you and your boyfriend one hour massage for free to say SORRY! Hope you and your boyfriend happily ever are. Sorry again!”
NBC2 identifies the manager as Jerry Liu, who told the outlet he is from China.
Another post from the spa, seemingly written by Liu, blames a cultural difference: “In my country, a couple means a man and a woman as couple. I never see a couple have same sex. I am sorry, I didn’t mean discriminate any gay or lesbian. I respect any one find the true love and also I hope they will love each other forever whatever they are both men or woman.”
Some people on social media weren’t buying it.
“This business and yourself should be ashamed for turning away customers who have already paid,” complained one poster about the video. “And then to laugh at the couple.? How dare you! Your business and yourself deserve all the backlash this gets and we are all hoping you go out of business before you humiliate another gay couple.”
“This makes me so mad,” raged another. “A couple by definition is two people who are married, engaged, or otherwise closely associated romantically or sexually. Does it say man and woman they’re anywhere no it says two people meaning any gender or race!”
After all the online hoopla, Liu posted a picture of the refund on Lenevosa’s page Wednesday.
“Groupon company has refunded to your card. .Please check your account! Thank you.”
Levenosa responds to Joy Feet, saying he plans “legal action.”
Comments