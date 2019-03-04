They fought over Tupac Shakur, cops say. One ended up in jail, the other in the hospital

Tupac Shakur was shot and killed over 22 years ago, but the iconic rapper’s legacy lives on.
A 2018 USA Network documentary, “All Eyez on Me,” brought renewed interest into Tupac’s 1996 murder, which remains unsolved. The fact that no arrests have been made after more than two decades means there is no closing chapter, and debates, if you cared about Tupac’s music, are inevitable.
Just last week, in Florida, two men were involved in a violent confrontation over the iconic hip-hopper.
According to an arrest report from the Clearwater Police Department, officers were dispatched to a house party last Wednesday night after receiving several 911 calls about a battery in progress.
Cops found a man with “heavy facial injuries,” including large lumps and eyes that were swollen shut.
Though conscious, the victim could not tell law enforcement what happened to him due to his high level of “intoxication.” He was taken to a hospital and treated for a broken nose.
The victim later told investigators he was attacked by a man later identified as Thomas Statkiewicz amid an argument over Tupac. Witnesses at the party corroborated the account.
Post Miranda, the 36-year-old suspect, admitted to “defending” himself after the victim tried to punch him over a dispute about the “California Love” singer. Statkiewicz had minor lacerations and blood on his knuckles consistent with hitting someone.
The suspect — who was also “heavily intoxicated,” said the report — told police that he suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Statkiewicz was arrested and charged with felony battery. He was still behind bars Monday at the Pinellas County Jail on $2,500 bond awaiting trial.
