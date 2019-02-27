If you see horseshoe crabs getting lucky on the beach, here’s what to do

As embarrassed as you might be, don’t look away.
If you, by chance, see horseshoe crabs engaging in sex on the beach, as they are wont to do in the spring, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to be notified.
Why? Nature.
The deal: It’s peak mating season and because there’s a declining crab population, the FWC wants to catch them in the act.
You can report the sight you’ve witnessed, normally a smaller crab on top of a larger one, on the FWC mobile app.
Crabs get most in the mood during high tide, or within three days of a new or full moon, says the FWC.
The next new moon is March 6, and the full moon is March 21.
“Horseshoe crabs have existed for about 450 million years, yet little is known about Florida populations,” reads the release. “Public sighting information helps FWC researchers target spawning beaches for the @Florida Horseshoe Crab Watch Program, a citizen science initiative to collect scientifically accurate data throughout the state.”
Find the app in the Apple store, apple.co/2DmixjY, or Google Play, bit.ly/2UJtHpR
Or you can send your sightings directly to researchers on the FWC Facebook page, email the pics to horseshoe@MyFWC.com or call 866-252-9326.
