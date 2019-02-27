Florida

Watch as a dolphin and a fish go on a death match in the shallows. Winner gets a meal

By Howard Cohen

February 27, 2019 11:57 AM

This dolphin knows how to win.

See Through Canoe, a Seminole, Florida-based company that manufactures transparent kayak-canoe hybrids in St. Petersburg, sent one of its drones over the shallow waters of Tampa Bay. In the resulting video, posted Monday on Facebook, a bottlenose dolphin chases down a cravelle jack fish for a seafood meal.

In the clip, the sleek dolphin proves persistent and ever-agile as it swims sideways, executes precise hairpin turns, and startles some stingrays that just happened to be hiding in the sand during the death match, the company posted on its Facebook page.

Not that the jack — a predatory marine fish that grows to about two feet and sometimes more — gives it up easy for the dolphin. There are times in the nearly four-minute video clip when the fish winds up parallel and sometimes behind the dolphin as they seem to take turns leading the charge.

“Now who was cheering for the dolphin and who was cheering for the fish?” asked one of the people who commented on the Facebook video, which has been viewed more than 88,000 times by Wednesday morning.

“50-50,” read a reply.

“A lot of work for a fish dinner,” read another.

The drone was operated by See Through Canoe’s Michael McCarthy, Fox 13 reported.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.

  Comments  