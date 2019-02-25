‘I will pull your jaw off’: Florida man arrested for threatening his senior girlfriend

A Florida man was arrested Friday night after making a disturbing threat to his live-in girlfriend.
According to a police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in Hudson, north of Tampa, about a domestic dispute.
Officers spoke to the alleged victim, who said she was sitting on her bed when Jamie Lee Byrd walked over to her and grabbed her mouth and tried to “pull it apart.”
While assaulting the 65-year-old plus female, the affidavit says Byrd, 43, told her, “I will pull your jaw off.”
Deputies could see a small laceration on the left side of the woman’s face by the lower part of her cheek. A witness who saw the incident spoke to officers, corroborating the victim’s account.
While officers were attempting to place handcuffs on Byrd, the report says he tensed his body and would not obey commands. Byrd was eventually cuffed and transported to Pasco County Jail. He was charged with battery on a person 65 or older and resisting an officer without violence.
Bail was set at $2,650. The unemployed Tampa native was still in custody as of Monday afternoon.
