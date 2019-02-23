A small plane crashed into a Central Florida home, FAA says. Two people were on board.

Two people were aboard a small plane that crashed into a home in Winter Haven on Saturday afternoon, federal authorities said.
Local and federal officials are investigating the crash, which occurred about 1 p.m. Police have not released passenger information or their medical conditions.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the plane was a STOL UC-1 aircraft with two people on board.
“The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident,” the agency said.
Stunned residents of the Polk County neighborhood rushed to the scene to help those affected.
Photos submitted by onlookers and published online by local media show a white aircraft lodged into a home’s roof and standing almost upright. The Polk County sheriff said he would address the media at 3:45 p.m.
