Two Florida men got pulled over. Then cops found drugs in a very unlikely place

Lunchables are considered by many parents as a go-to, light meal for their kids.
They’re portable and filled with protein, and come in a brightly colored packaging.
But recently, the Oscar Meyer snack pack was used for something unrelated to eating.
Two Zephyrhills, Florida, men were arrested in Ohio earlier this month after being found with more than $84,000 worth of cocaine, stuffed inside, yes, Lunchables boxes.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that troopers pulled over a rented 2018 Ford F-150 on the afternoon of Feb. 5 because it was driving in a “dangerous manner” down the Ohio Turnpike. Troopers observed the Ford speeding and making unsafe lane changes.
During the traffic stop, the driver, Nelson Lopez III, 21, was asked to exit the vehicle, which had Florida registration.
“During a consensual pat-down,” officers confiscated a a loaded .380 handgun on the driver’s person, then searched the truck.
“That’s when they found a pair of ‘suspiciously heavy boxes of Lunchables, which, when opened did not reveal trays of luncheon meat, crackers, and corn syrup.’ Instead, it was just coke.”
The drugs ended up weighing approximately four pounds, concluded the report.
Both Lopez and the passenger, Nelson Lopez Jr., 41, (the father) remain in the Wood County Jail.
The father and son were charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, first-degree felonies. If convicted, each man could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.
